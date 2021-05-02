Left Menu

TN adds all-time high 20,768 new COVID-19 cases; 153 deaths

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

(Eds: adding details) Chennai, May 2 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported an all-time high of 20,768 new COVID-19 cases pushing the caseload to 12,07,112 while the death toll rose to 14,346 with 153 fatalities.

According to the Health department, recoveries mounted to 10,72,322 Sunday with 17,576 patients being discharged, leaving 1,20,444 active cases.

The number of samples tested stood at 1,43,083, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,29,56,942.

Tamil Nadu had breached the 10,000 cases mark on April 18, by adding 10,723 new infections.

The State capital constituted the major chunk of new cases accounting for 6,078 on Sunday, aggregating to 3,45,966 till date.

The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,820 deaths.

Apart from Chennai reporting new infections in four digits, neighbouring Chengalpet district clocked 1,582 fresh cases, Coimbatore added 1,441 and Thiruvallur logged 1,049.

Among the other districts, Madurai saw 880 fresh cases followed by Salem (582), Erode (549), Krishnagiri (503), Kancheepuram (495) and Kanyakumari (317).

As many as 26 people who arrived from various destinations, including one passenger from the United Arab Emirates were among those who tested positive for the virus.

Among the 153 deceased, 81 succumbed in private healthcare facilities, while the remaining were at government run hospitals.

A 34-year old man from Krishnagiri was among the 40 to succumb to the virus without any pre-existing illnesses, the bulletin said.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

