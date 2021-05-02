No vaccination for people above 45 yrs on Monday in Mumbai:BMC

Vaccination of the people above 45 years will not be conducted in Mumbai on Monday due to the shortage of vaccines, the city civic body said on Sunday.

Vaccination for the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years will continue at five centres in the megapolis, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

''Citizens in the 18-44 age group will be allowed in the vaccination centres based on the slots assigned to them after registration on CO-WIN application,'' it said.

''Due to the shortage of doses, vaccination for the people above 45 years will not be conducted on Monday,'' the BMC stated.

The civic body has identified five centres for COVID- 19 vaccination for the 18-44 age category at Nair Hospital, BKC Jumbo Facility, Cooper Hospital, Seven Hills Hospital and Rajawadi Hospital.

On the first day of the vaccination drive for the 18- 44 age group on Saturday, 1,004 people were vaccinated, officials had said.

In Mumbai, there are total of 136 vaccination centres.

With the addition of 3,672 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Mumbai's tally rose to 6,56,204, while 79 deaths took the toll to 13,330, the civic body said.

There are 57,342 active patients in the city at present.

