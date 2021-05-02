France reports 113 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,581 in intensive care

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units in France rose by 4 to 5,581 on Sunday, halting five consecutive days of decline, health ministry data showed.

The ministry also reported 113 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Sunday, compared with 195 on Saturday.

