Left Menu

Delhi records 407 COVID-19 deaths; positivity rate below 30 % for 1st time since Apr 19

The national capital reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on Sunday, the lowest since April 19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.This is the second day on the trot that the capital has recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:55 IST
Delhi records 407 COVID-19 deaths; positivity rate below 30 % for 1st time since Apr 19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The national capital reported 407 COVID-19 fatalities and 20,394 cases with a positivity rate of 28.33 per cent on Sunday, the lowest since April 19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the second day on the trot that the capital has recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus. The positivity rate was above 30 per cent in the last 13 days. Delhi had reported a positivity rate of 31.6 per cent on Saturday, 32.7 per cent on Friday, 32.8 per cent on Thursday, 31.8 per cent on Wednesday, 32.7 per cent on Tuesday, and 35 per cent on Monday. On April 22 , a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.

The city had witnessed 412 deaths on Saturday, the highest so far; 375 on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 368 on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, and 357 on Saturday last week, according to government data.

Delhi had recorded 25,219 cases on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, and 24,103 last Saturday.

The city has so far recorded 11,94,946 cases, of which over 10.85 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 16,966, the bulletin said.

A total of 71,997 tests, including 17,510 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in a day. The city currently has 92,290 active cases, it added.

A significant number of 24,444 patients recovered from the virus during the period. Out of the 21,483 COVID beds in various hospitals of the city, only 1,347 are vacant. A total of 50,742 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said.

According to it, 49,633 vaccine doses were administered in a day and included 28,775 who received the first dose and 20,858 who got the second dose.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 42098 from 39,556 the previous day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Republicans, one backed by Trump, head to runoff in Texas special congressional election

A Texas Republican backed by former President Donald Trump has advanced to a runoff election to fill a U.S. House of Representatives vacancy left by the death of her husband, while Democrats were shut out of the contest. Susan Wright, whose...

MP bypoll: Cong retains Damoh as the party turncoat bites dust

The Congress on Sunday retained the Damoh Assembly seat with the party candidate Ajay Tandon defeating his former colleague and nearest BJP rival Rahul Singh Lodhi by a margin of 17,097 votes, an official said.Tandon 57 polled 74,832 votes ...

Indian industry body urges curbs to economic activity to save lives

A leading Indian industry body urged authorities to take the strongest national steps and to curtail economic activity to save lives on Sunday as the country battles surging coronavirus cases that have overwhelmed the healthcare system.The ...

Box Office: 'Demon Slayer' Overtakes 'Mortal Kombat'

Adds details By Rebecca RubinLOS ANGELES, May 2 Variety.com - After narrowly losing first place in its opening weekend, Demon Slayer Mugen Train has surged ahead of Mortal Kombat on U.S. box office charts. The anime action adventure Demon S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021