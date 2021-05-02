Jharkhand sees record 159 deaths from COVID, total fatalities

Jharkhand saw a record new 159 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,829 Sunday.

The state saw 6,323 new cases of infection, taking the total to 23,9734, as per the report issued by the health department.

The report said that of the 2,39,734 cases a total of 1,78,468 patients have recovered.

Of the total deaths, 45 casualties occured in the state capital Ranchi.

Meanwhile, BJPs leader of legislative party Babulal Marandi on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asking him to understand the gravity of the situation in the state and do sometheing when people were dying during the second surge of COVID pandemic.

''The state is in a tizzy. People are dying in agony. Open the eyes and understand the seriousness. Do something,'' Marandi said in a tweet asking Soren to swing into action.

Returning back the attack, ruling JMM in a tweet said ''it is a low-level politics'' during these sad times and questioned why it took centre 13 days to give permission to import a life-saving drug Remedisivir.

The JMM tweet was retweeted by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Marandi in a series of tweets alleged that the death rate in Jharkhand due to COVID-19 was much higher at 2.67 per cent as against the national average of 0.94 per cent.

''The condition in capital Ranchi is horrible where the death rate has been 3.27 per cent and recovery rate is only 44 per cent,'' Marandi said in tweet asking Soren ''to do something.'' He said even in the neighbouring Odisha 54 per cent people recovered and the death rate was barely 0.11 per cent, he said adding that though 85 per cent people in Jharkhand have recovered but the death rate was 2.67 per cent.

Marandi even cited the case of Maharashtra, saying though the state was badly affected, 96.91 per cent people there recovered and the death rate was registered at 1.27 per cent.

