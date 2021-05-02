Left Menu

Jharkhand sees record 159 deaths from COVID, total fatalities

Open the eyes and understand the seriousness.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:32 IST
Jharkhand sees record 159 deaths from COVID, total fatalities
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand saw a record new 159 deaths from COVID-19 in past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 2,829 Sunday.

The state saw 6,323 new cases of infection, taking the total to 23,9734, as per the report issued by the health department.

The report said that of the 2,39,734 cases a total of 1,78,468 patients have recovered.

Of the total deaths, 45 casualties occured in the state capital Ranchi.

Meanwhile, BJPs leader of legislative party Babulal Marandi on Sunday attacked Chief Minister Hemant Soren, asking him to understand the gravity of the situation in the state and do sometheing when people were dying during the second surge of COVID pandemic.

''The state is in a tizzy. People are dying in agony. Open the eyes and understand the seriousness. Do something,'' Marandi said in a tweet asking Soren to swing into action.

Returning back the attack, ruling JMM in a tweet said ''it is a low-level politics'' during these sad times and questioned why it took centre 13 days to give permission to import a life-saving drug Remedisivir.

The JMM tweet was retweeted by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Marandi in a series of tweets alleged that the death rate in Jharkhand due to COVID-19 was much higher at 2.67 per cent as against the national average of 0.94 per cent.

''The condition in capital Ranchi is horrible where the death rate has been 3.27 per cent and recovery rate is only 44 per cent,'' Marandi said in tweet asking Soren ''to do something.'' He said even in the neighbouring Odisha 54 per cent people recovered and the death rate was barely 0.11 per cent, he said adding that though 85 per cent people in Jharkhand have recovered but the death rate was 2.67 per cent.

Marandi even cited the case of Maharashtra, saying though the state was badly affected, 96.91 per cent people there recovered and the death rate was registered at 1.27 per cent.

PTI NAM SNS SNS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Republicans, one backed by Trump, head to runoff in Texas special congressional election

A Texas Republican backed by former President Donald Trump has advanced to a runoff election to fill a U.S. House of Representatives vacancy left by the death of her husband, while Democrats were shut out of the contest. Susan Wright, whose...

MP bypoll: Cong retains Damoh as the party turncoat bites dust

The Congress on Sunday retained the Damoh Assembly seat with the party candidate Ajay Tandon defeating his former colleague and nearest BJP rival Rahul Singh Lodhi by a margin of 17,097 votes, an official said.Tandon 57 polled 74,832 votes ...

Indian industry body urges curbs to economic activity to save lives

A leading Indian industry body urged authorities to take the strongest national steps and to curtail economic activity to save lives on Sunday as the country battles surging coronavirus cases that have overwhelmed the healthcare system.The ...

Box Office: 'Demon Slayer' Overtakes 'Mortal Kombat'

Adds details By Rebecca RubinLOS ANGELES, May 2 Variety.com - After narrowly losing first place in its opening weekend, Demon Slayer Mugen Train has surged ahead of Mortal Kombat on U.S. box office charts. The anime action adventure Demon S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021