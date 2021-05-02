Left Menu

UK to send 1,000 more ventilators ahead of Modi-Johnson virtual talks on Tuesday

PTI | London | Updated: 02-05-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 22:36 IST
UK to send 1,000 more ventilators ahead of Modi-Johnson virtual talks on Tuesday
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to agree a ''huge range'' of commitments to deepen cooperation between the two countries, including on combating the coronavirus pandemic, Downing Street said on Sunday.

The government confirmed the talks schedule as it said that 1,000 more ventilators will be sent from the UK's surplus supply to Indian hospitals to help the most severe COVID cases, in addition to 200 ventilators, 495 oxygen concentrators and three oxygen generation units the UK announced as part of the assistance package last week.

''On Tuesday the Prime Minister will hold a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Modi to agree a huge range of commitments to deepen cooperation between the UK and India, including on fighting the coronavirus pandemic,'' Downing Street said.

''During his call with Prime Minister Modi, the Prime Minister will emphasise the importance of working with India to promote our shared values,'' it added.

Besides the offer of much-needed equipment, the UK government said that England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance have spoken to their Indian counterparts to provide advice, insight and expertise to the Indian healthcare system as it deals with one of the world's worse surges in COVID levels. It has been agreed that the National Health Service (NHS) is to establish a clinical advisory group led by NHS England Chief People Officer Prerana Isaar to support India's COVID response. ''The UK will always be there for India in its time of need,'' said Johnson.

''The terrible images we have seen in India in recent weeks are all the more powerful because of the close and enduring connection between the people of the UK and India. I am deeply moved by the surge of support the British people have provided to the people of India and am pleased the UK government has been able to play our part in providing life-saving assistance,'' he said.

The new NHS advisory group effort will work with Indian institutions such as the All India Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS) to share experience on managing COVID outbreaks. The group will include researchers in public and global health, alongside nursing and other health professionals who have experience of the Indian healthcare system.

''This support will help urgently meet some of India's acute needs, particularly oxygen for patients. We are determined to help our Indian friends in their hour of need," said UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who will be hosting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Britain for the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers Meeting and bilateral talks next week.

''We need to all work together to defeat Covid-19. No one is safe until we are all safe,'' Raab said.

The UK government has welcomed the ''powerful demonstration'' of what Modi calls the diaspora "living bridge" between India and the UK, with British people coming to the support of India in huge numbers.

''Businesses, civil society and the wider public have responded to appeals for help and launched funding drives. This includes the British Asian Trust's 'Oxygen for India' emergency appeal, which is raising funds for oxygen concentrators to be rapidly deployed to Indian hospitals. The BAT appeal, which has been personally backed by the Prince of Wales, has raised more than GBP 1.5 million in the last week," the government said. Virgin Atlantic also flew 200 boxes of oxygen concentrators to Delhi on Saturday, after partnering with Khalsa Aid. Further cargo space will be given free of charge on six flights to India in the next week, in association with the Red Cross.

''India has also provided support to the UK throughout the coronavirus pandemic. As the 'pharmacy of the world' the country has kept its borders open to supply the UK with vital medicine and PPE [personal protective equipment] – exporting over 11 million face masks and 3 million packets of paracetamol over the course of 2020," Downing Street said.

It added that the world is ''safer and stronger'' because of work between the UK and India, using the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as an example, which was developed in the UK, is currently being produced in the millions by India's Serum Institute and will be distributed to the world at cost through COVAX - the global equitable vaccine access facility. ''It is those shared values of openness and the pursuit of knowledge and scientific advancement for the betterment of our societies that lie at the heart of the relationship between the UK and India,'' Downing Street said.

''India is the largest democracy in the world, a fellow Commonwealth country and in June Prime Minister Modi will travel to the UK to attend the G7 Summit as a guest – one of four world leaders invited to join the Summit of leading democracies,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Republicans, one backed by Trump, head to runoff in Texas special congressional election

A Texas Republican backed by former President Donald Trump has advanced to a runoff election to fill a U.S. House of Representatives vacancy left by the death of her husband, while Democrats were shut out of the contest. Susan Wright, whose...

MP bypoll: Cong retains Damoh as the party turncoat bites dust

The Congress on Sunday retained the Damoh Assembly seat with the party candidate Ajay Tandon defeating his former colleague and nearest BJP rival Rahul Singh Lodhi by a margin of 17,097 votes, an official said.Tandon 57 polled 74,832 votes ...

Indian industry body urges curbs to economic activity to save lives

A leading Indian industry body urged authorities to take the strongest national steps and to curtail economic activity to save lives on Sunday as the country battles surging coronavirus cases that have overwhelmed the healthcare system.The ...

Box Office: 'Demon Slayer' Overtakes 'Mortal Kombat'

Adds details By Rebecca RubinLOS ANGELES, May 2 Variety.com - After narrowly losing first place in its opening weekend, Demon Slayer Mugen Train has surged ahead of Mortal Kombat on U.S. box office charts. The anime action adventure Demon S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021