Nepal to suspend international and domestic flights to contain spread of coronavirus

Nepal on Sunday decided to suspend both domestic and international flights until May 14 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Himalayan nation is grappling with the effects of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which has killed 3,325 people.

A Cabinet meeting held on Sunday took a decision to suspend domestic flights from Monday night (May 3) and international flights from Wednesday midnight (May 5) as per the recommendations made by the Central COVID-19 Crisis Management Center (CCMC). The flights will remain suspended until May 14, according to cabinet sources.

The government, however, has decided to grant permission to operate chartered flights of both domestic and international airlines even during the suspension period. Earlier on Sunday, the government had decided to reduce the number of domestic flights keeping in view of the sharp spike in the COVID-19 cases.

The government has already suspended long-haul public transport to contain the spread of the COVID-19. Nepal on Sunday reported a record 7,137 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily surge in the country. The total tally has crossed 329,000-mark. The death toll now stands at 3,325.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)