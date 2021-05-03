Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 217,233

Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 1,093 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 65 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,348,873 and fatalities to 217,233.

Separate government data published in March suggested the actual death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

