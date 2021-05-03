Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: After masked bunnies, Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 02:27 IST
Odd News Roundup: After masked bunnies, Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

After masked bunnies, Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes

A Belgian chocolate company that put white masks on its Easter bunnies a year ago is now producing large chocolate syringes as it tries to keep step with the evolving trend of the coronavirus pandemic. And as Belgium steps up its vaccination campaign against COVID-19, specialist confectioner Cocoatree is also touting the natural health benefits of chocolate as a kind of "vaccine" in its own right against certain conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP-led alliance set to form the second successive govt in Assam

The ruling BJP led alliance in Assam is all set to form the government for the second consecutive term after winning 72 of the 120 seats declared so far and is leading in three others.The opposition Grand Alliance comprising the Congress, A...

Bukele's party in El Salvador flexes muscles, spurring U.S. criticism

The party of El Salvadors President Nayib Bukele voted early on Sunday to remove the countrys top prosecutor, part of an intensifying political drama that has rocked the Central American country and drawn international criticism. The vote s...

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking Points from the Premier League weekend HAS BALE LOAN SPELL BEEN WASTEDWatching Gareth Bale score a stylish hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur in the 4-0 win over Sheffield United was a bittersweet moment for the clubs fans. The Welshma...

No patient to be denied hospitalisation, medicines for lack of local residential proof: SC directs Centre, states

The Supreme Court on Sunday issued a slew of directions to the Central and state governments on the COVID-19 situation and directed that no patient shall be denied hospitalisation or essential drugs in any State or Union Territory for lack ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021