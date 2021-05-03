Health News Roundup: Britain reports 1,671 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths; Turkey's COVID-19 death toll 340 as lockdown sets in and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Indian industry body urges curbs to economic activity to save lives

A leading Indian industry body urged authorities to take the "strongest national steps" and to curtail economic activity to save lives on Sunday as the country battles surging coronavirus cases that have overwhelmed the healthcare system. The rate of new infections dipped marginally but deaths kept climbing. Authorities reported 392,488 new cases in the previous 24 hours, pushing total cases to 19.56 million. Deaths jumped by a record 3,689, taking the overall toll to 215,542.

Britain reports 1,671 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths

Britain reported 1,671 COVID-19 new infections on Sunday as well as a further 14 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. The official data also showed that 34.51 million people had received their first dose of the vaccine.

China has given 270.41 million doses of covid-19 vaccines as of May 1

China has administered 270.41 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compares with 265.06 million doses given as of Friday, up 5.34 million doses.

Turkey's COVID-19 death toll 340 as lockdown sets in

Turkey logged 340 coronavirus-related deaths and 25,980 new cases in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday, the third day of a nationwide lockdown, including curfews, closed schools and many shuttered businesses. Turkey ranks fourth globally in daily cases based on a seven-day average, according to a Reuters tally, down from second briefly last month.

Pfizer to supply 4.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Africa by June

Pfizer Inc will ship 4.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to South Africa by June, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement on Sunday. The first batch of 325,260 doses will arrive in the country Sunday night, Mkhize said, adding that they will be expecting same number of doses to arrive on a weekly basis.

English music-lovers party like it's 2019 at COVID pilot festival

Live music returned to the birthplace of The Beatles after a long coronavirus-enforced silence on Sunday when the English city of Liverpool hosted a one-off music festival to test whether such events spread the virus. Around 5,000 people ditched face coverings and social distancing rules in the name of science and music. They attended the outdoor event having tested negative for COVID-19, and promised to get themselves tested again five days after the festival.

Britain to send 1,000 more ventilators to India

Britain will send another 1,000 ventilators to India, the government said on Sunday, stepping up its support as India's healthcare system struggles to cope with a huge surge in cases of COVID-19. India has reported more than 300,000 daily cases for more than 10 days straight, leaving hospitals, morgues and crematoriums overwhelmed.

Italy reports 144 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 9,148 new cases

Italy reported 144 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 226 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,148 from 12,965. The average number of cases and deaths reported each day has fallen over the last few weeks, with infections at 35% of the peak reported in November. (Graphic of global cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi

German hospital chief sees first signs of COVID easing - Bild

Stable new COVID-19 infection numbers in Germany are fuelling hopes that intensive care units won't be overburdened, the head of the German hospital federation (DKG) told the mass tabloid newspaper Bild. "The majority of hospitals in Germany are feeling a first, slight easing," DKG President Gerald Gass was quoted as saying.

Malaysia reports first case of Indian COVID-19 variant

Malaysia has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, Health Minister Adham Baba said on Sunday, days after imposing a ban on flights from India. The variant, named B.1.617, was detected in an Indian national screened at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, he said.

