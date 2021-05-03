Brazil registers 1,202 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday

Brazil registered 1,202 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and 28,935 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 407,639 total coronavirus deaths and 14,754,910 total confirmed cases.

New cases in Brazil have fallen since a late March peak, although they remain high by historical standards. Total COVID-19 deaths in the country are second only to those of the United States.

