Left Menu

Billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledges $10 million for oxygen supplies to Indian hospitals

We need to do a lot more urgently, Khosla said.The Khosla Family is adding USD 10 million to GiveIndia to its previous commitment as a match and hoping others will join in this urgent need, Khosla said.India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 new coronavirus cases being reported daily and hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 03-05-2021 03:54 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 03:54 IST
Billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledges $10 million for oxygen supplies to Indian hospitals

Indian-American billionaire businessman Vinod Khosla pledged USD 10 million for the supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in India.

This is in continuation with the Sun Microsystems co-founder’s efforts to fund hospitals for oxygen supplies amid a surge in COVID cases in the country.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, he said there was a need to save lives as further delay may end up in more deaths.

''For @GiveIndia this isn't enough. They've received requests for 20,000 oxygen concentrators, 15,000 cylinders, 500 ICU beds, 100 ventilators, 10,000-beds COVID centres with requests coming from non-profits & hospitals all across India every day. We need to do a lot more urgently,” Khosla said.

''The Khosla Family is adding USD 10 million to @GiveIndia to it's previous commitment as a match and hoping others will join in this urgent need,'' Khosla said.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 new coronavirus cases being reported daily and hospitals in several states reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Washington denies Iran state media report saying prisoner swap agreedThe United States on Sunday denied a report by Irans state television that the arch-foes had reached a prisoner swap de...

COVID-19: Chile reports 6,122 cases, 104 deaths

Santiago Chile, May 3 ANIXinhua The Chilean Ministry of Health reported 6,122 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,210,920, and registered 104 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 26,561....

U.S. administers 245.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

The United States has administered 245,591,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC said on Sunday. A total of 243,463,471 vaccine doses had been administere...

Australia to review lease of port to Chinese firm -media report

Australia will review the 99-year-lease of a commercial and military port in its north to a Chinese firm, the Sydney Morning Herald reported late on Sunday, a move that could further inflame tensions between Beijing and Canberra. Defence of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021