China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland on May 2, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. New asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 12 from 16 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,697, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)