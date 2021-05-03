New Zealand PM Ardern says travel bubble with Cook Islands to start on May 17

New Zealand PM Ardern says travel bubble with Cook Islands to start on May 17Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 03-05-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 09:45 IST
New Zealand will start quarantine-free travel with Cook Islands on May 17, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press conference on Monday.
"Two way quarantine-free travel is a significant step in both countries' COVID-19 recovery, and a direct result of both New Zealand and the Cook Islands' successful response to the pandemic," Ardern said at a news conference.
A one-way quarantine-free travel from the Cook Islands to New Zealand has been possible since January. Last month New Zealand and Australia began a similar testing and quarantine-free travel.
