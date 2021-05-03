Lockdown to continue in Goa's tourist hotspots: Minister

Tourist hotspots like Calangute and Candolim in North Goa will continue to be under lockdown, even as the government has lifted the lockdown in other parts of the state, Ports Minister Michael Lobo said on Monday.

Goa, a popular tourism destination, reported an extremely high COVID-19 test positivity rate of over 50 percent last Thursday, following which the state government imposed the lockdown from April 29.

The lockdown was lifted at 6 am on Monday.

However, Lobo told PTI that the lockdown will continue in the tourism belt of North Goa district to break the chain of the viral infection.

''We are going to continue a strict lockdown in the villages of Calangute, Candolim and Arpora-Nagoa,'' Lobo said.

The panchayats of these three areas, which are very popular among tourists, have passed orders to continue the lockdown to curb the spread of the infection, said the MLA from Calangute.

Local administration will ensure proper availability of the essential commodities for people living in these areas, Lobo said.

Currently, there are 1,611 active COVID-19 cases in these areas, as per the state health directorate.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the lockdown imposed in Goa on April 29 will be lifted at 6 am on Monday.

He also said the COVID-19-induced restrictions will remain in force in the state till May 10 during which various commercial establishments will remain closed and political and social gatherings will be banned.

On Sunday, Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 2,030 to reach 95,385 Sunday, while 52 deaths pushed the toll to 1,274, as per official data.

