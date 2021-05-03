Left Menu

Maha power generating company to ramp up oxygen supply

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-05-2021 12:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 12:34 IST
Maha power generating company to ramp up oxygen supply

The Maharashtra State Power Generating Company (MAHAGENCO) has decided to boost the supply of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients from its various plants, state Energy Minister Nitin Raut said.

On April 30, the Khaparkheda Power Station of MAHAGENCO handed over 25 of its oxygen cylinders to the Bhandara district collector for COVID-19 patients, he said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Considering the possibility of a third COVID-19 wave in near future, the state-owned power utility has undertaken this comprehensive dynamic program as per the government directives, Raut said.

Rapid steps are being taken to supplement the oxygen supply from the MAHAGENCO's ozonation plants at Khaparkheda, Koradi (both in Nagpur district), Paras (Akola) and Parli (Beed), he said.

In the first phase, the MAHAGENCO's new Parli power station has set up an oxygen plant at the Swami Ramanand Tirtha Rural Hospital in Ambejogai with a capacity of 288 jumbo cylinders per day and 95.2 percent purity.

The commissioning of this plant on April 27 is a big boost for treating COVID-19 patients in Parli and Beed, the minister said.

A similar plant with a capacity of 84 cubic meters per hour of oxygen is also being set up at the Parbhani Zilla Parishad's COVID-19 Hospital and will be operational next week, he said.

Under the second phase, the existing ozonation plants at Khaparkheda and Paras power stations will be relocated to the nearest government hospital premises to achieve oxygen generation, he said.

''Oxygen supply will be achieved by Khaparkheda Power Station at a capacity of 42 cubic meters per hour and by Paras Power Station at a capacity of 50 cubic meters per hour,'' the minister said.

As part of the third phase, the plan is to set up oxygen refilling/bottling plants at power plants at Koradi, Paras and Parli ], he said.

The MAHAGENCO is upgrading its facilities to provide 1,002 jumbo cylinders per day through the Koradi power station, 128 cylinders per day through the Paras power station, while Parli power will produce 216 cylinders of oxygen, he added.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 56,647 new coronavirus cases and 669 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 47,22,401 and the toll to 70,284, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

