China has given 275.34 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 2

China has given 275.34 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of May 2Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:33 IST
China has administered 275.34 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
That compares with 270.41 million doses given as of Saturday, up around 4.93 million doses.
