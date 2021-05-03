Left Menu

S.Korea eyes mid-May arrival of coronavirus vaccines as stocks run down

South Korean officials fuelled hope on Monday for the arrival of 7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by mid-May to prop up an inoculation campaign that is flagging as supplies dwindle, hit by shipment delays. Nearly 3.4 million of the population of 52 million had received their first dose by Sunday in the campaign begun in February, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-05-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 13:40 IST
S.Korea eyes mid-May arrival of coronavirus vaccines as stocks run down
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean officials fuelled hope on Monday for the arrival of 7 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by mid-May to prop up an inoculation campaign that is flagging as supplies dwindle, hit by shipment delays.

Nearly 3.4 million of the population of 52 million had received their first dose by Sunday in the campaign begun in February, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. A shipment of 7 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive in mid-May, the agency added, without giving a date.

President Moon Jae-in said the campaign was going better than initially planned, since it had met a goal of vaccinating 3 million people by the end of April. "We might be able to raise our first-half target to 13 million from the current 12 million, if we effectively use supplies that arrive in each period as much as possible," Moon Jae-in told a meeting of officials to combat the virus.

However, at the current pace of the campaign, with about 200,000 people receiving a dose each day, supplies could run out within a few days. This is because available stocks amount to just 529,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine and 381,000 doses of the AstraZeneca product, an agency official told Reuters.

Opposition lawmakers accused Moon's government of creating a "vaccine crunch" by failing to plan ahead and secure sufficient supplies, citing a national vaccination rate of about 6.6%, well below the 41% of the United States. South Korea has lined up 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Novavax, Moderna Inc, and Johnson & Johnson, but has had to contend with shipment delays amid global supply shortages.

(Global vaccination tracker: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 26 die as speed boat overturns in Bangladesh river

An overcrowded speedboat ferrying over 30 passengers and defying the COVID-19 restrictions capsized after hitting a stationary sand-laden cargo vessel in the Padma River on Monday, leaving at least 26 people dead, a senior Bangladesh police...

Sri Lanka clinches series with 2nd test win over Bangladesh

Praveen Jayawickrama took a match haul of 11 wickets on debut to help Sri Lanka clinch a series win over Bangladesh on Monday with a 209-run victory in the second test.Sri Lanka needed five wickets for victory on the final day and Jayawickr...

Philippines protests "blocking" of its patrol ships by China

The Philippine government has protested the Chinese coast guards harassment of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.It was the latest of dozens of rec...

Malaysia makes AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine optional amid safety fears

Malaysia will begin a parallel COVID-19 innoculation programme this week for people who chose to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was removed from an ongoing rollout due to public fears over its safety, a minister said on Monday.Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021