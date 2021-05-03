Left Menu

More than 4,400 oxygen concentrators airlifted to India in last two weeks: SpiceJet

SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, on Monday airlifted 700 oxygen concentrators from China's Guangzhou to New Delhi, said the airline adding that it has airlifted more than 4,400 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China in the last two weeks.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 3, 2021: SpiceXpress, the air cargo arm of SpiceJet, on Monday airlifted 700 oxygen concentrators from China's Guangzhou to New Delhi, said the airline adding that it has airlifted more than 4,400 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China in the last two weeks. According to a statement issued by SpiceJet, SpiceXpress used its B737 freighter aircraft to airlift the concentrators from Guangzhou, which aircraft landed in Delhi at 10 am on Monday. The airline informed that SpiceXpress had on April 24 airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators, followed by another consignment of 1,000 oxygen concentrators on April 28 from Hong Kong to Delhi. These oxygen concentrators had been ordered by SpiceHealth for emergency use and distribution across India, it said. With a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations, SpiceJet said. The airline in its statement further said that ever since the lockdown began in March 2020, it and SpiceXpress have played critical roles and worked relentlessly to ensure that the country's supply chain remained intact.

The airline has helped in the transportation of vital goods, medical supplies and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world, it said. The airline also stated that it has transported more than 1.5 lakh tonnes of cargo since March 25, 2020, and a record 88,802 kg of Covid vaccine shipment with a total dosage of 34 million Covid vaccines between January 12 and April 12 this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

