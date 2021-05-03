EU executive recommends opening up to non-EU foreign travel

Left Menu

The European Union's executive recommended on Monday that foreign citizens fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and those coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation be allowed to travel into the bloc without additional restrictions. "The (European) Commission proposes to allow entry to the EU for non-essential reasons not only for all persons coming from countries with a good epidemiological situation but also all people who have received the last recommended dose of an EU-authorised vaccine," the executive arm said in a statement. "This could be extended to vaccines having completed the WHO emergency use listing process.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

"This could be extended to vaccines having completed the WHO emergency use listing process. In addition, the Commission proposes to raise... the threshold related to the number of new COVID-19 cases used to determine a list of countries from which all travel should be permitted," it also said, adding that should lead to the expansion of the list.

