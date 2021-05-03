Left Menu

S.Korea counts on large shipments of vaccines arriving in coming weeks

However, at the current pace of the campaign, with about 200,000 people receiving a dose each day, supplies could run out within a few days. This is because available stocks amount to just 529,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine and 381,000 doses of the AstraZeneca product, an agency official told Reuters.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-05-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 14:32 IST
S.Korea counts on large shipments of vaccines arriving in coming weeks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea is banking on the arrival of nearly 14 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by June, officials said on Monday, to boost an immunization drive that could lose momentum due to dwindling supplies as result of shipment delays. Nearly 3.4 million of the population of 52 million had received their first dose by Sunday in the campaign begun in February, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

A shipment of 8.9 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, including 1.67 million via the global COVAX sharing scheme, and 5 million doses of Pfizer's product will arrive by June, the agency's director Jeong Eun-kyeong said, without giving dates. "The scale and speed of the shipment of vaccines are improving increasingly," Jeong told a briefing after an intra-agency meeting to combat the virus, hosted by President Moon Jae-in.

"Please take trust in the government's plan to bring in vaccines, and I request you to join the campaign instead of worrying too much about supplies." Moon the meeting that the campaign was going better than initially planned since it had met a goal of vaccinating 3 million people by the end of April.

"We might be able to raise our first-half target to 13 million from the current 12 million if we effectively use supplies that arrive in each period as much as possible," he said. However, at the current pace of the campaign, with about 200,000 people receiving a dose each day, supplies could run out within a few days.

This is because available stocks amount to just 529,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine and 381,000 doses of the AstraZeneca product, an agency official told Reuters. Opposition lawmakers accused Moon's government of creating a "vaccine crunch" by failing to plan ahead and secure sufficient supplies.

South Korea has lined up 192 million doses of vaccines, including those from Novavax, Moderna Inc, and Johnson & Johnson, but has had to contend with shipment delays amid global supply shortages. The KDCA reported 488 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight on Sunday, bringing the country's total infections to 123,728, with 1,834 deaths.

(Global vaccination tracker: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Ireland marks centenary in low key fashion

Queen Elizabeth II stressed the need for reconciliation, equality and mutual understanding as she sent her warmest best wishes to the people of Northern Ireland on Monday to mark what is widely considered to be its centenary.Northern Irelan...

Maha club asked to shut golf course after Anil Ambani walk

Civic authorities at the popular hill station Mahabaleshwar have asked a private club to shut down its golf course ground after a video of industrialist Anil Ambani taking a walk there went viral on social media.Ambani who is in Mahabaleshw...

Israeli state watchdog to investigate religious festival stampede

Israels government watchdog said on Monday it would open an investigation into the deaths of 45 people crushed in a stampede at a Jewish religious festival last week. State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said his office, which audits the gov...

North Korea to skip World Cup qualifiers over coronavirus concerns, South says

North Korea has notified authorities that its team plans to skip next months World Cup qualifiers hosted by South Korea due to coronavirus fears, the Souths football association said on Monday.North Koreas football association PRKFA sent a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021