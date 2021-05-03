Maha: RCF donates Rs 74.29 lakh for COVID-19 fight in Raigad

Maha: RCF donates Rs 74.29 lakh for COVID-19 fight in RaigadPTI | Alibag | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 15:03 IST
The Thal unit of public sector unit Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited has donated Rs 74.29 lakh to the Raigad district patient welfare committee to purchase medical equipment to fight the COVID-19 outbreak, an official said on Monday.
The RCF Thal unit has also asked for permission from its headquarters to set up an oxygen plant, estimated to cost Rs 55 lakh, here, said the PSU's local general manager Shrinivas Kulkarni.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
