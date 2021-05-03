BRIEF-Pfizer To Begin Distributing Smaller Packages Of COVID-19 Vaccine To U.S. States By May End- Axios

BRIEF-Pfizer To Begin Distributing Smaller Packages Of COVID-19 Vaccine To U.S. States By May End- AxiosReuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 15:06 IST
May 3 (Reuters) -
* PFIZER WILL BEGIN DISTRIBUTING SMALLER PACKAGES OF COVID-19 VACCINE TO U.S. STATES BY THE END OF MAY TO REDUCE POTENTIAL WASTE - AXIOS Source text : https://bit.ly/2POT252 Further company coverage:
