CM reconstitutes COVID-19 task force, appoints DyCM as its chief

With an alarming surge in Coronavirus cases and deaths in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday reconstituted the COVID-19 task force to examine measures taken to curb the pandemic and create awareness among the public on its management The four-member task force will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

Karnataka has been hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19, reporting over 35,000 cases daily, while active cases have breached the four lakh mark and infections gone past 16 lakh.

''The reconstituted task force will examine measures taken to curb the pandemic and create awareness among the public on its management, an official release said.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Information and Public Relations Minister C C Patil and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar are the other members of the force.

The announcement came on day when 24 deaths were reported in Chamarajanagar district hospital, allegedly due to the shortage of oxygen.

The Chief Secretary to the government, Additional Chief Secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Principal Secretary in the department of Medical Education will assist in providing relevant information to the task force, the release said.

