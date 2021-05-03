Congo declares end of Ebola outbreak in east that killed six

Democratic Republic Congo's ministry of health on Monday declared the end of an Ebola outbreak that emerged in early February in the eastern North Kivu province and infected 12 people, killing six of them.

The cluster of cases were genetically linked the 2018-20 epidemic that killed more than 2,200 people, the second-most in the disease's history.

