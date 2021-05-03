Lam Research commits Rs 7.5 cr towards India's fight against COVID-19

Semiconductor gear firm Lam Research on Monday said it will donate around Rs 7.5 crore for COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts in India. The funds will support both local efforts in Bangalore and the organization's efforts to provide oxygen concentrators and other critical medical supplies to healthcare providers across India.

Lam Research has also established a two-for-one matching gift campaign for monetary donations made by its global employees to eligible COVID-19 relief programs supporting India.

''It is heartrending to see the suffering of so many communities in the country. Here at Lam, we are committed to standing strong with the nation during these very difficult times.

''Given the massive scale and rapid pace of this health crisis, together with the global leadership team at Lam, we decided to accelerate and strengthen our funding to support those most affected,'' Rangesh Raghavan, corporate vice president and general manager at Lam Research India, said.

The daily COVID-19 cases in India showed a slight decline with 3,68,147 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to 1,99,25,604.

The death toll increased to 2,18,959 with 3,417 daily new fatalities, the official data by the health ministry showed on Monday.

While the country recorded 4,01,993 new cases on May 1, it had registered 3,92,488 cases on May 2.

Lam Research said its CSR team has engaged with local NGOs, authorities, and healthcare professionals over the last few weeks to prepare an even more broad and meaningful strategy in the fight against COVID-19. "We are humbled to be able to support those on the front lines, as well as families who are most vulnerable in our community," Raghavan added.

With more than 1,000 employees in Bengaluru, the Lam Research India site plays a crucial role in working on the leading edge of the semiconductor innovation cycle.

The company is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry.

