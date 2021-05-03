Puducherry reports 799 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally

The union territory of Puducherry logged 799 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours pushing up overall tally to 62,160, a senior official of the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Monday.

Fifteen more patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday raising the death toll to 848, Director of Health and Family Welfare services S Mohan Kumar said.

While 12 of the dead were men, the rest were women.

He said that while 12 patients died in Puducherry, two succumbed in Yanam and one in Karaikal. Most of the patients had comorbidities and the deceased were in the age group ranging between 39 and 85 years.

The number of active cases crossed 10,000 and stood at 10,614 including 8,748 in home isolation, he added.

Mohan Kumar said 790 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours.

Of the 799 fresh cases, 650 from Puducherry followed by Karaikal (51), Yanam (73) and Mahe (25).

The test positivity rate was 23.9 percent in Puducherry, he said.

The Health department Director said that 50,698 patients were discharged after recovery so far.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.36 percent and 81.5 6 percent respectively.

He said that 32,361 healthcare workers and 18,952 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far.

He said 1.5 lakh people coming under the age group of 60 years and above or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated since March 1.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)