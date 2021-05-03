Delhi hospitals scamper to refill oxygen stocks amid acute shortage

Authorities at several private hospitals in the national capital on Monday scampered to refill their oxygen stocks as the lives of many COVID patients hung by a thin thread amid an acute shortage of the life-saving gas. Dr Pankaj Solanki, head of 50-bed Dharamveer Solanki Hospital in Rohini, said he is tired of making SOS calls and ''feels dejected''.

''Most of the times, there is a crisis (of oxygen). It has become difficult to manage even 10 patients now,'' he said.

Several people also took to the social media seeking help for the hospital.

AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said the city government has allocated four D-type oxygen cylinders to the hospital from the Rajghat Response Point in the afternoon.

''We shall spare no effort to address each and every SOS. But we at the Delhi Govt are raising #SOS too. Please give us our allocated share of oxygen,'' he tweeted.

Sudhanshu Bankata, executive director of Batra Hospital, which had stopped patient admissions on Sunday, said they are planning to further cut down the number of beds.

Twelve COVID-19 patients, including a senior doctor, had died at this south Delhi hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen for around 80 minutes on Saturday afternoon. ''We have reduced the number of beds from 307 to 276. We will further bring it down to 220 to match the oxygen consumption,'' he said.

A K Dawar, whose mother is admitted to MKW Hospital in Rajouri Garden said, ''My mother is admitted there. It's a non-COVID hospital and they don't have much oxygen left. Since it's a non-COVID hospital, they are facing difficulty in getting oxygen.'' PTI GVS SLB TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)