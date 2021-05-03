Left Menu

MP official kicks COVID-19 norm violator, video goes viral

PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:05 IST
MP official kicks COVID-19 norm violator, video goes viral

A video of a tehsildar kicking a man for not performing a punishment task given to him for COVID-19 norm violation in Indore in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, prompting district authorities to admonish the official.

In the video of the incident, said to have taken place on Sunday in Depalpur town here, the official is seen kicking the man on the back when he fails to leap like a frog in sync with drum beats, the punishment handed down to the latter for violating corona curfew.

Speaking about the incident, Indore district collector Manish Singh on Monday said the action of the official was ''totally wrong'', adding that ''I have scolded him''.

However, Singh said citizens who neglect norms in place under the Epidemic Diseases Act due to the prevailing pandemic are liable to punished.

Janata curfew, which allows only essential services and emergency travel, is in place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh's worst coronavirus-hit district.

As on Sunday, Indore has a COVID-19 tally of 1,14,493, including 1,155 deaths, leaving it with an active caseload of 11,201.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. screens 1.63 million people at airports, highest since March 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration TSA said it screened 1.63 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.The number of U.S. air travele...

IPL 2021: Two COVID-19 cases in CSK contingent

By Baidurjo Bhose Two of the three members of the Chennai Super Kings CSK contingent who were thought to have contracted COVID-19, have tested positive as per the latest test reports that have come in on Monday evening.Speaking to ANI, a BC...

Russian military in Armenia reinforce areas near Azeri border- agencies

Russias military set up two new military sites in the south of Armenia near the Azeri border as an additional security guarantee following last years conflict, Russian news agencies reported, citing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. ...

Vaccine manufacturing a specialised process, cannot ramp up production overnight: SII's Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla -- whose firm makes Indias most used COVID vaccine -- on Monday ruled out the possibility of ramping up production overnight, saying vaccine making is a specialised process.The CEO of Serum Institute of India SII also said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021