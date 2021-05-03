MP official kicks COVID-19 norm violator, video goes viral

A video of a tehsildar kicking a man for not performing a punishment task given to him for COVID-19 norm violation in Indore in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, prompting district authorities to admonish the official.

In the video of the incident, said to have taken place on Sunday in Depalpur town here, the official is seen kicking the man on the back when he fails to leap like a frog in sync with drum beats, the punishment handed down to the latter for violating corona curfew.

Speaking about the incident, Indore district collector Manish Singh on Monday said the action of the official was ''totally wrong'', adding that ''I have scolded him''.

However, Singh said citizens who neglect norms in place under the Epidemic Diseases Act due to the prevailing pandemic are liable to punished.

Janata curfew, which allows only essential services and emergency travel, is in place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh's worst coronavirus-hit district.

As on Sunday, Indore has a COVID-19 tally of 1,14,493, including 1,155 deaths, leaving it with an active caseload of 11,201.

