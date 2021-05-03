Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:15 IST
Hry added nearly 2 lakh COVID-19 cases in April, more than 1,000 fatalities

Haryana, where a week-long lockdown started on Monday to curb the spread of COVID-19, added nearly 2 lakh cases and over 1,000 fatalities between April 1 and April 30.

Gurgaon, which is the worst-affected district in the state, contributed 59,540 cases during April. Districts like Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal and Sonipat also fuelled the sharp increase in infections.

Data issued by the state's health department showed that as on April 1, Haryana's total COVID-19 case count was 2,92,409, which rose to 4,87,978 on April 30, a jump of 1,95,569 cases.

The total fatalities increased from 3,164 to 4,216 during the period, it showed.

Among the worst-hit districts like Gurgaon, which share borders with Delhi, the infection count rose from 63,408 on April 1 to 1,22,948 on April 30.

The count in Faridabad increased by 24,919 cases from 47,849 to 72,768 between April 1-30, while in Sonipat it increased by 13,568 new from 15,500 to 29,068 during the period.

In Karnal and Hisar, the cases jumped from 14,668 to 27,251 and 17,467 to 29,755, respectively, during April.

The per day fatalities in Haryana, which on an average was around 10-12 per day till April 1, rose to 100 and above towards the month's end.

Similarly, daily case count for the entire state which on an average was around 1,500 to 1,600 jumped to more than 13,000 by April end.

Gurgaon district, which till April 1 was reporting about 300-400 cases per day, saw a huge surge by month-end with 4,000 plus daily infections.

Faridabad district's daily case count jumped from around 100 per day around the beginning of April to 1,500 plus by the month's end.

The active cases in Haryana rose from 10,362 on April 1 to 97,562 on April 30, recovery rate dropped from 95.37 per cent to 79.14 per cent and the COVID-19 positivity rate jumped from 4.67 per cent to 6.63 per cent.

Haryana is under lockdown from Monday to 5 am of May 10, a measure taken by the state government to check spread of infection.

Earlier, a weekend curfew was imposed in nine districts -- Gurugaon, Faridabad, Panchkula, Sonipat, Rohtak, Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad -- from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

With a sharp surge in case, the demand for medical oxygen and oxygen beds has risen manifold and the state government has maintained that it is doing its best to tackle the present situation. PTI SUN VSD ANB ANB

