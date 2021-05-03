The Latest: Spain nearing 5 million fully vaccinated people

Spain's health minister said Monday that authorities expect to reach within 24 hours the milestone of 5 million people fully inoculated against COVID-19.

Health Minister Carolina Darias told reporters that Spain is on track for its goal of vaccinating before the summer 70 per cent of the adult population, or around 33 million people.

Vaccination centers are working seven days a week, Darias, said, and by the first week of June some 10 million people will be fully inoculated.

Darias urged continuing caution. She said Spain's COVID-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people over 14 days — an important measure of the pandemic's spread — is 229 but varies widely between regions, with some lower than 70 and others in the range of 400-500.

