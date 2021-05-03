Left Menu

The Latest: Spain nearing 5 million fully vaccinated people

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:30 IST
The Latest: Spain nearing 5 million fully vaccinated people

Spain's health minister said Monday that authorities expect to reach within 24 hours the milestone of 5 million people fully inoculated against COVID-19.

Health Minister Carolina Darias told reporters that Spain is on track for its goal of vaccinating before the summer 70 per cent of the adult population, or around 33 million people.

Vaccination centers are working seven days a week, Darias, said, and by the first week of June some 10 million people will be fully inoculated.

Darias urged continuing caution. She said Spain's COVID-19 incidence rate per 100,000 people over 14 days — an important measure of the pandemic's spread — is 229 but varies widely between regions, with some lower than 70 and others in the range of 400-500.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. screens 1.63 million people at airports, highest since March 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration TSA said it screened 1.63 million passengers on Sunday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.The number of U.S. air travele...

IPL 2021: Two COVID-19 cases in CSK contingent

By Baidurjo Bhose Two of the three members of the Chennai Super Kings CSK contingent who were thought to have contracted COVID-19, have tested positive as per the latest test reports that have come in on Monday evening.Speaking to ANI, a BC...

Russian military in Armenia reinforce areas near Azeri border- agencies

Russias military set up two new military sites in the south of Armenia near the Azeri border as an additional security guarantee following last years conflict, Russian news agencies reported, citing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. ...

Vaccine manufacturing a specialised process, cannot ramp up production overnight: SII's Adar Poonawalla

Adar Poonawalla -- whose firm makes Indias most used COVID vaccine -- on Monday ruled out the possibility of ramping up production overnight, saying vaccine making is a specialised process.The CEO of Serum Institute of India SII also said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021