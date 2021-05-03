Neuberg Diagnostics sets up first lab in the United States

Chennai, May 3 (PTI): Neuberg Diagnostics, a global laboratory testing group, on Monday announced the commencement of its clinical laboratory in the United States, a top official said.

The Neuberg Centre for Genomic Medicine (NCGM) in North Carolina would focus on genomic and molecular-testing based on the new generation sequencing technique.

''NCGM, USA, will act as the laboratory and hub aiding our operations in North America. Through leveraging our collaborative efforts across our organisation in India, South Africa and the UAE, we aim to develop and provide the best- in-class affordable tests,'' Neuberg Diagnostics' chairman GSK Velu said in a statement.

NCGM has introduced COVID-19 molecular-testing to detect active SARS CoV-2 virus infections that are of immediate public health priority in North America along with genome scale-testing.

Commenting on the setting up of NCGM, its chief executive officer Andy Bhattacharjee said, ''The set-up has comprehensive genomic-testing facility allowing large-scale clinical and research projects.'' ''With a capacity to conduct more than 400 variety of tests, the centre will conduct large-scale clinical diagnostics and genomics projects with greater sample volumes at an unprecedented depth and coverage of the genome,'' he added.

