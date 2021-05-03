Left Menu

Pakistan set to procure 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:42 IST
Pakistan set to procure 30 million doses of coronavirus vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Monday said it has signed agreements to procure about 30 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine from abroad, as the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the country.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan, addressing the media, said the vaccination drive was progressing smoothly in Pakistan.

He said 19 million doses will be received by June this year and that ''we are not relying on donations (from other countries) but 90 percent of the vaccine doses are being purchased.'' Sultan said vaccination of people aged above 40 years has started from Monday.

He said 150,000 vaccine doses were being administered daily, and the official target was to raise it to 300,000 doses per day.

He said 70 million people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year.

The senior official also said that Pakistan will soon start production of the Chinese CanSino vaccine.

Dependence on imported doses will reduce as 3 million doses of the CanSino vaccine will be prepared at the National Institute of Health every month, he said.

The announcement was made as Pakistan for the time recorded less 100 deaths per day since April 25 when 70 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths to 18,149, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

At least 4,213 new cases were reported in this period, pushing the national tally of confirmed cases to 834,146 in the country. The positivity rate was 9.17 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs Centre to revisit vaccine policy for 18-44 age group, says it may create disparity

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to revisit COVID-19 vaccine pricing policy for 18-44 age group, saying it would prima facie be detrimental to the right to life which includes public health and is violative of fundamental right und...

Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening US-UK travel market

A coalition of U.S. and European travel, airline, union, business and airport groups on Monday called for fully reopening the U.S.-UK air travel market as soon as safely possible.In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Min...

Security improves in Syria camp, but virus threat grows

Concerns are growing of a coronavirus outbreak at a sprawling camp in northeast Syria that houses tens of thousands of refugees, including families and supporters of the Islamic State group, a Kurdish official said Monday.At least two peopl...

Nandigram RO did not order recounting as he feared for life: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday the returning officer of Nandigram did not order recounting of votes even after she demanded it as he feared for his life.Addressing a press meet, Banerjee reaffirmed she will mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021