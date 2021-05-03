Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* South Korea is banking on the arrival of nearly 14 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by June, officials said, to boost an immunisation drive that could lose momentum due to dwindling supplies as result of shipment delays. * Indonesia has recorded two cases of a highly infectious COVID-19 variant first identified in India, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 17:45 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India's tally of coronavirus infections rose on Monday to just short of 20 million, propelled by a 12th straight day of more than 300,000 new cases, as scientists predicted the pandemic could peak in the next couple of days. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

* The European Union's executive recommended easing COVID-19 travel restrictions to allow foreign travellers from more countries to enter the EU. * Britain is on course to ditch on June 21 the social distancing rule that means people need to stay at least one metre apart, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

* The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 9,160 to 3,425,982, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. * Ukraine has signed a contract with Pfizer for an additional 10 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, bringing the total number of doses to 20 million, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Saturday.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Pfizer is in discussions with the Indian government seeking an "expedited approval pathway" for its COVID-19 vaccine, its CEO Albert Bourla said on LinkedIn, announcing a donation of medicines worth more than $70 million.

* Taiwan became the latest place to ban arrivals from coronavirus-stricken India, as it moves to prevent new infections, with more nations reporting cases of a variant first identified in the subcontinent. * South Korea is banking on the arrival of nearly 14 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by June, officials said, to boost an immunisation drive that could lose momentum due to dwindling supplies as result of shipment delays.

* Indonesia has recorded two cases of a highly infectious COVID-19 variant first identified in India, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said. * Malaysia will begin a parallel COVID-19 inoculation programme this week for people who chose to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, after it was removed from an ongoing rollout due to public fears over its safety, a minister said.

AMERICAS * Over 60 U.S. stadiums and other venues are deploying an app from Clear to verify people's COVID-19 status, placing the New York company known for its airport security fast lanes at the forefront of a national debate over "vaccine passports".

* U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to impose new travel restrictions on India starting Tuesday, barring most non-U.S. citizens from entering the United States, a White House official told Reuters. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Turkey will still expect to welcome 30 million arrivals this year, twice the number last year, if daily coronavirus cases fall below 5,000 after a lockdown ends on May 17, Tourism and Culture Minister Mehmet Ersoy said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna will supply 34 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year and Sweden has donated 1 million AstraZeneca shots to the global COVAX programme, a small boost as it struggles to get stocks to inoculate the world's poorest people. * A single dose of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine may not generate a sufficient immune response to protect against dominant new variants, except in people who have already been infected with COVID-19, according to a UK study.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European shares gained on Monday as investors bullish about the global economic recovery looked ahead to a busy week for U.S. economic data that is expected to underline the strength of the rebound.

(Compiled by Federico Maccioni and Vinay Dwivedi; Edited by Kirsten Donovan and David Evans)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs Centre to revisit vaccine policy for 18-44 age group, says it may create disparity

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to revisit COVID-19 vaccine pricing policy for 18-44 age group, saying it would prima facie be detrimental to the right to life which includes public health and is violative of fundamental right und...

Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening US-UK travel market

A coalition of U.S. and European travel, airline, union, business and airport groups on Monday called for fully reopening the U.S.-UK air travel market as soon as safely possible.In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Min...

Security improves in Syria camp, but virus threat grows

Concerns are growing of a coronavirus outbreak at a sprawling camp in northeast Syria that houses tens of thousands of refugees, including families and supporters of the Islamic State group, a Kurdish official said Monday.At least two peopl...

Nandigram RO did not order recounting as he feared for life: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday the returning officer of Nandigram did not order recounting of votes even after she demanded it as he feared for his life.Addressing a press meet, Banerjee reaffirmed she will mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021