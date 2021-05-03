Left Menu

Bangladesh extends lockdown till May 16

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:09 IST
Bangladesh extends lockdown till May 16
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bangladesh on Monday extended ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 16 to contain the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh clamped a week-long nationwide lockdown on April 5, suspending public transport and shutting markets to combat the surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The restrictions were later extended till April 28, then till May 5.

''The Cabinet has decided to further extend the lockdown till May 16,'' Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told a media briefing here.

Islam said inter-district bus, train and ferry services would remain suspended until that timeline but public transports would be allowed to operate within cities maintaining health guidelines after May 5, when the latest round of the lockdown was scheduled to end.

At the same time, the government will also monitor shopping centres and malls for strict compliance to health safety guidelines, put in place to contain COVID-19 spread, he said.

If a shopping place is found to be failing to strictly enforce the safety rules, it will be shut down if needed, Islam said.

In face of growing demands, the government had granted permission for reopening shops and malls across the country from April 25, amid lockdown.

On April 26, Bangladesh closed its border with India for two weeks in view of the sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the neighbouring country.

On Monday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the borders would remain closed until further order.

Health officials on Monday reported 65 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the country's toll to 11,644. At least 1,739 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people infected with the virus to 7,63,682.

A health ministry spokesman said that both the statistics suggested the infection rate to have come down slightly in the past few days but ''we fear the situation could be worse again if the health guidelines are not strictly maintained ahead and during the Eid festival''.

Last week, Bangladesh recorded the lowest single-day death toll since April 6.

''There is no room for complacency...the bad situation can return anytime coinciding with the Eid festival later this month,'' Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) spokesman Dr Nazmul Islam told the media.

According to the latest count, the COVID-19 infection rate stood at 8.95 per cent on Monday while the figure shot up to 23.40 per cent on April 5.

The health minister said Bangladesh was expecting the arrival of 0.5 million doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines by May 10.

DGHS officials said pharmaceutical company Renata Bangladesh Limited has sought government permission to bring US Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine to the country.

''Renata has submitted an application seeking permission to bring Moderna vaccine while our Drug Administration is assessing if the company is capable of bringing it,'' DGHS Director General Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam said.

But experts said the Moderna vaccines needed minus temperature storage facility while only in Dhaka such facilities could be provided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs Centre to revisit vaccine policy for 18-44 age group, says it may create disparity

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to revisit COVID-19 vaccine pricing policy for 18-44 age group, saying it would prima facie be detrimental to the right to life which includes public health and is violative of fundamental right und...

Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening US-UK travel market

A coalition of U.S. and European travel, airline, union, business and airport groups on Monday called for fully reopening the U.S.-UK air travel market as soon as safely possible.In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Min...

Security improves in Syria camp, but virus threat grows

Concerns are growing of a coronavirus outbreak at a sprawling camp in northeast Syria that houses tens of thousands of refugees, including families and supporters of the Islamic State group, a Kurdish official said Monday.At least two peopl...

Nandigram RO did not order recounting as he feared for life: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday the returning officer of Nandigram did not order recounting of votes even after she demanded it as he feared for his life.Addressing a press meet, Banerjee reaffirmed she will mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021