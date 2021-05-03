Denmark excludes J&J shot from vaccine programme - B.T. newspaper reports

Denmark excludes J&J shot from vaccine programme - B.T. newspaper reportsReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:16 IST
Denmark has decided not to include the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme, newspaper B.T. reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.
Danish health authorities are expected to make an announcement on the vaccine at the beginning of this week.
