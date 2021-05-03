Rajasthan health minister appeals to people to donate blood, plasma
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:28 IST
Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma Monday urged those who have recovered from coronavirus to donate plasma and healthy people to donate blood.
He was speaking as the chief guest at the 13th voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Rajasthan Nurses Association on the occasion of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's birthday. Sharma said those willing to donate blood or plasma must undergo RT-PCR test to rule coronavirus infection. He said several researches have pointed out that blood donation cannot be done till three months after vaccination. So youths should donate blood before getting inoculated, he said. He said that blood and plasma donation is need of the hour to aid the treatment of coronavirus infected people. Sharma said that aside from blood and plasma, oxygen and Remdesivir injection are the biggest need at present. Rajasthan is largely dependent on the Centre for oxygen and Remdesivir, he said, adding the state government is making efforts to ensure no life is lost due to lack of medical facilities.
