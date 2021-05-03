Left Menu

EU aims to open up to more foreign tourists this summer despite COVID-19

Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 but subject to tests or quarantine. New proposals outlined by the European Commission on Monday, but still requiring member states' approval, would allow in foreign citizens who have been fully vaccinated and those who arrive from countries with a "good epidemiological situation".

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:28 IST
EU aims to open up to more foreign tourists this summer despite COVID-19

The European Union's executive has recommended easing COVID-19 travel restrictions next month to let foreign travellers from more countries enter the EU, hoping to boost the stricken tourism industry this summer. Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 but subject to tests or quarantine.

New proposals outlined by the European Commission on Monday, but still requiring member states' approval, would allow in foreign citizens who have been fully vaccinated and those who arrive from countries with a "good epidemiological situation". "Time to revive tourism industry and for cross-border friendships to rekindle - safely," Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

People arriving from Britain, Russia and a number of other countries would meet the new criteria, according to data provided by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). U.S. citizens would not currently do so. "We want to have this done before the mass summer travel starts," an EU official said.

The 27 EU member states are due to start discussing the proposal on Tuesday and the official hoped it would be approved this month. BIG LOSSES

Travel restrictions because of COVID-19 have inflicted heavy losses on the tourism industry in the EU, which at times has struggled to agree a common position as it responds to the pandemic. If the new proposals are agreed, specific EU countries would be expected - but not legally obliged - to follow the new joint approach. Greece has already agreed to welcome vaccinated tourists from Israel.

The Commission recommended allowing people fully inoculated with EU-recognised vaccines to be able to enter from any country, and said other vaccines could be added if they are approved by the World Health Organization (WHO). The European Medicines Agency has authorised the use of shots by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca in the EU.

The WHO has also approved those vaccines for use and is expected to decide on the use of two Chinese vaccines this week. Both agencies are considering approval for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The Commission said reciprocity should be considered when deciding on its proposals to allow leisure travel from third countries.

To limit the risk of importing new coronavirus variants, the Commission also proposed a new "emergency brake" that would allow the swift introduction of travel restrictions from countries where the health situation deteriorates sharply. EU countries would review the situation every two weeks, it said. Other measures to be in place by the summer include a central EU register allowing free travel for the bloc's citizens who have been vaccinated, have had a negative COVID-19 test or have immunity after recovering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs Centre to revisit vaccine policy for 18-44 age group, says it may create disparity

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to revisit COVID-19 vaccine pricing policy for 18-44 age group, saying it would prima facie be detrimental to the right to life which includes public health and is violative of fundamental right und...

Aviation, travel groups urge fully reopening US-UK travel market

A coalition of U.S. and European travel, airline, union, business and airport groups on Monday called for fully reopening the U.S.-UK air travel market as soon as safely possible.In a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Min...

Security improves in Syria camp, but virus threat grows

Concerns are growing of a coronavirus outbreak at a sprawling camp in northeast Syria that houses tens of thousands of refugees, including families and supporters of the Islamic State group, a Kurdish official said Monday.At least two peopl...

Nandigram RO did not order recounting as he feared for life: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Monday the returning officer of Nandigram did not order recounting of votes even after she demanded it as he feared for his life.Addressing a press meet, Banerjee reaffirmed she will mov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021