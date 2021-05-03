Left Menu

German Oktoberfest cancelled again due to COVID

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:40 IST
The annual Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, will not take place this year due to the coronavirus crisis, Die Welt reported on Monday, citing news agency DPA.

The Oktoberfest, which was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 pandemic, attracts around 6 million visitors to Munich every year, with many travelling from abroad. Revellers sit together on long communal tables to swig beer, eat sausages, pretzel or pork knuckle, and listen to oompah bands.

