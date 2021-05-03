Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-05-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 18:53 IST
MP official kicks COVID-19 norm violator, MPHRC seeks report

A video of a tehsildar kicking a man for not performing a punishment task given to him for COVID-19 norm violation in Indore in Madhya Pradesh went viral on social media, prompting the MP Human Rights Commission to ask authorities to submit a report on the incident.

In a video of the incident, said to have taken place on Sunday in Depalpur town here, the official is seen kicking the man on the back when he fails to leap like a frog in sync with drum beats, the punishment handed down to the latter for violating corona curfew.

Taking cognisance of a complaint in this connection, MP Human Rights Commission chairperson Narendra Kumar Jain directed the Indore divisional commissioner and the Depalpur tehsildar to submit a report within a week, an official said.

Speaking about the incident, Indore district collector Manish Singh on Monday said the action of the official was ''totally wrong'', adding that ''I have scolded him''.

However, Singh said citizens who neglect norms in place under the Epidemic Diseases Act due to the prevailing pandemic are liable to be punished.

Janata curfew, which allows only essential services and emergency travel, is in place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh's worst coronavirus-hit district.

As on Sunday, Indore has a COVID-19 tally of 1,14,493, including 1,155 deaths, leaving it with an active caseload of 11,201.

