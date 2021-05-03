Left Menu

Western Railway sets up 19 isolation coaches in Ahmedabad

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-05-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 19:10 IST
Western Railway sets up 19 isolation coaches in Ahmedabad

The Ahmedabad division of the Western Railway has set up 19 isolation coaches with 304 beds here in Gujarat amid the shortage of beds in hospitals given the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Thirteen of these coaches, equipped with required medical facilities including oxygen cylinders, have been stationed at the city's Sabarmati railway station, while six coaches are parked at Chandlodiya railway station, it said on Monday.

The WR said local authorities had requested for using these coaches as isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients.

The local administration will make arrangements for refilling the oxygen cylinders and make available medical teams and equipment for the treatment of patients, the WR said in a release.

''The number of such coaches will be increased as per requirement. Each coach contains eight wards in which 16 patients can be accommodated. Two oxygen cylinders have been provided in each coach,'' the WR said.

As of Sunday, 9,337 of the 9,528 beds in hospitals in Ahmedabad remained occupied. Only 191 ICU and oxygen beds were vacant in government and private hospitals, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had said.

There are only 78 ICU and oxygen beds in 172 private hospitals requisitioned by the AMC for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, besides 70 beds in 216 nursing homes, and 43 beds in the civil hospital,it said.

As of Monday, Ahmedabad city has 67,123 active cases, the civic body said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka reports 44,438 COVID-19 cases, 239 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 44,438 COVID-19 cases and 239 related deaths, taking the total caseload and fatalities to 16.46 lakh and 16,250 respectively, the health department said.Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 22,112 infections.The ...

Govt waives IGST on import of COVID-relief material received as donation for free distribution

The government on Monday exempted Integrated GST IGST till June 30 on import of COVID-relief material received as a donation, a move that will speed up customs clearances for such imports, including those by charitable organisations.The Fin...

Wall Street logs early gains Monday on strong earnings

Stocks were solidly higher Monday, and investors cheered a strong dose of positive earnings reports as well as economic data that showed the U.S. economy is growing.The SP 500 index was up 0.6 per cent as of 1005 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones...

Pioneer of Kota coaching industry V K Bansal dies

A pioneer of Kota coaching industry, Vinod Kumar Bansal, died at a hospital here on Monday morning after a prolonged illness, his son said.He was 71.Bansal, founder of Bansal Classes, had been suffering from multiple diseases, including mus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021