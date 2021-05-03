Left Menu

Raj govt to procure about 11,000 oxygen concentrators by May 15

The Rajasthan government will procure about 11,000 oxygen concentrators by May 15, Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said on Monday.He made the announcement at a high-level meeting with a group of officers engaged in COVID-19 management.

He made the announcement at a high-level meeting with a group of officers engaged in COVID-19 management. The meet was chaired by Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya through video conference. Rajasthan Foundation, a voluntary organisation set up by the state government to strengthen relations between the non-resident Rajasthani community, is also contributing to the supply of concentrators. The foundation's vice chairman Dheeraj Shrivastava said that 450 concentrators of 10 litre capacity will be available by May 7 and another 250 concentrators by May 10, which will be directly supplied at the district level. Chief Secretary Arya directed officials to expedite the delivery of oxygen concentrators in view of the situation arising out of rising COVID-19 cases.

Arya said that the state government is working to provide all possible medical facilities to patients and it is constantly striving for easy availability of oxygen. He said that the purchase and delivery of oxygen concentrators should be done as quickly as possible. The chief secretary said that an integrated and updated list of oxygen concentrators and tankers being procured at various levels should be kept ready.

The Rajasthan government is trying to increase the oxygen quota of the state by coordinating with the Centre. The state government is also arranging oxygen at its own level, he said.

