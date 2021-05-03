AP records 18,972 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally now 11,63,994

Amaravati, May 3 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh crossed the one million mark in total recoveries of Covid-19 patients even as it added 18,972 fresh cases of the infection in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.

The latest bulletin said 10,227 patients had recovered in 24 hours, taking the gross to 10,03,935.

Also, 71 fresh fatalities were reported in the state in a day, taking the cumulative toll to 8,207.

After 1.67 crore tests, the total confirmed positives shot up to 11,63,994.

The states active caseload now was 1,51,852, the bulletin said.

Only Kurnool district reported more than 2,000 fresh cases while Kadapa and Krishna registered less than a thousand each.

Ten districts added between 1,000 and 2,000 new cases each in a day.

East Godavari, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram saw nine fresh Covid-19 fatalities each, Anantapuramu and Kurnool seven each, Krishna, Prakasam and Srikakulam six each in a day.

Chittoor reported five, Guntur four, SPS Nellore two and West Godavari one coronavirus death.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

