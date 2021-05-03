Left Menu

DoNER Ministry taking proactive steps to improve COVID treatment infrastructure in NE: Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 20:28 IST
DoNER Ministry taking proactive steps to improve COVID treatment infrastructure in NE: Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) is taking proactive steps for augmenting COVID-19 treatment infrastructure in the northeastern states that include oxygen generation plants.

In a statement, Singh also said a review meeting of the DoNER Ministry was held where it was informed that an oxygen plant has been set up in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh and efforts are on to set up many more plants in remote and far-flung areas of other states. Singh said the ministry is taking proactive steps in supplementing and augmenting COVID-related infrastructure, including oxygen plants, in all the northeastern states, the statement said.

The ministry is also actively considering the proposal of the Arunachal Pradesh government for five mobile oxygen vans at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

Expressing satisfaction, Singh said that the united fund of Rs 25 crore given to northeastern states in March for gap funding to fight the COVID outbreak effectively has proved a boon for many states for purchase of vital health equipment in many hospitals.

He said there is no shortage of oxygen in any of the northeastern states and some of them have a surplus stock due to timely supply last year.

In addition, the DoNER minister also recalled that last year in the early days of lockdown-1, the ministry had stepped in pre-emptively and placed an amount of Rs 25 crore at the disposal of northeastern states for preparatory steps to tackle the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CCMB offers training to ICMR-approved labs on dry-swab COVID-19 testing method

Hyderabad, May 3 PTI The dry swab-based direct RT-PCR method of COVID-19 testing, developed by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology CCMB here and approved by the ICMR, can now be adopted in testing labs of the country, the researc...

Karnataka reports 44,438 COVID-19 cases, 239 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 44,438 COVID-19 cases and 239 related deaths, taking the total caseload and fatalities to 16.46 lakh and 16,250 respectively, the health department said.Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 22,112 infections.The ...

Gujarat sees 12,820 COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths; 11,999 recover

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat reached 6,07,422 on Monday after 12,820 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 140 deaths and 11,999 people getting discharged, an official said.The states toll stands at 7,64...

Protests held in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over power restoration

Residents of Kaghan valley in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged protests against the government over power crisis and blocked roads demanding immediate restoration of electricity. The protesters, who assembled at the main bazaar on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021