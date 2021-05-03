Indian American NGO raises USD 1 million for COVID-19 crisis in India

An Indian American non-governmental organisation has raised USD 1 million fund for the COVID-19 crisis in India. The fund raised by International Association for Human Values (IAHV) in partnership with India-based NGO, Art of Living, have been deployed to mobilise emergency equipment and essential services, a media release said here on Monday.

Among these 250 medical grade oxygen concentrators, 50 ventilators and 413 oxygen cylinders have already been distributed to hospitals in need. In addition, 450 Oxygen concentrators from the US and 1,000 from China have been procured and are in the process of getting to India this week. Another 1000 concentrators have been ordered, it said.

IAHV in partnership with Art of Living is driving an effort to supply critical equipment -- from concentrators and ventilators to oxygen cylinders -- for the hospitals in need. These organisations have so far raised USD 1 million out of their USD 2 million target fund raise, the release said. India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

According to Indian health ministry data, single day rise of 3,68,147 COVID-19 infections and 3,417 fatalities pushed the country's tally of cases to 1,99,25,604 and death toll to 2,18,959 on Monday. "Such times bring out qualities of human spirit -- its ability to endure, prevail and emerge stronger, kinder and wiser. This is the time to invoke valour in us, stand together and overcome once more," said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a spiritual guru and Art of Living founder. According to the media release, IAHV and Art of Living have established a 100-bed COVID hospital in Sri Sri University, Odisha. Three more 150-bed hospitals have been set up in the cities of Pune, Hyderabad and New Delhi. More than 5,600 doctors are volunteering for emergency assistance.

IAHV said volunteers are driving multiple plasma donation drives nationwide to support the healthcare system under duress.

