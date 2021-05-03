Delhiites flood Twitter with 'vaccine selfies' as mega COVID vaccination drive begins

Many Delhiites took to social media platforms to post 'vaccine selfies' and urge eligible people to take the jab and help in the fight against COVID-19 as the Delhi government launched a mega COVID-19 inoculation exercise for people in the 18-44 age group on Monday.

Till now, vaccines were being given to those aged above 45 at around 500 centres in the national capital. Around 90 lakh people are eligible for the inoculation under the 18-44 age group in the national capital. While some thanked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for staying true to his promise of providing vaccines free of cost, many also praised the government for strictly maintaining COVID-protocols during the vaccination drive. ''I got my first dose of covishield vaccine at my school. Thanks @ArvindKejriwal @abhinandita_m @SatyendarJain @msisodia and all the doctors, scientists and health care workers,'' tweeted Sagar Mishra, with a photo of him standing outside his school.

Gagan Mahayan, who posted his vaccine selfie wrote: ''Received my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Go & take vaccination, save lives. Thank U @ArvindKejriwal @Aap_Praveen for sticking to the promise of free vaccination in Delhi.Vaccination has started in Jangpura schools. #vaccinationdone #vaccinedone #Covid_19 #COVID19Vaccine.

''Brilliant facilities & management at Sarvodaya Vidyalya RK Puram. @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia. Just took me 2-3 min to enter & get vaccinated,'' tweeted Rishabh Duggal, sharing a video of the vaccination centre.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, 301 centres have been established in 76 schools in the city for the vaccination drive.

The Delhi government's directorate of family welfare also tweeted a host of videos of people sharing their experiences after getting vaccinated.

''It feels absolutely normal and positive to get vaccinated today. I would urge every eligible citizen to get vaccinated as soon as possible,'' said 21-year-old Aanchal.

''Today I got my first dose of vaccination. Through this video I want to convey the message that there is nothing to worry about safety and all Covid-protocols, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks and shields, are followed here. So please come and get yourself vaccinated,'' said 18-year-old Mani Tiwari.

Delhi recorded 407 COVID deaths and 20,394 fresh cases on Sunday. This when it witnessed a dip in the positivity rate from 30 per cent to 28 per cent, as per the health bulletin. ''I want to thank the Delhi government for giving all kinds of facilities to people coming for the vaccination. Only 10-15 people are allowed to enter the site at the given time. I urge more and more people to come for vaccination and make India corona-free,'' said 40-year-old Sachin Makhija. Pre-registration is mandatory for vaccination in the 18-45 age group, and there will be no walk-ins under this category for now, officials said.

