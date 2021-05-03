Left Menu

Karnataka reports 44,438 COVID-19 cases, 239 deaths

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-05-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 20:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka on Monday reported 44,438 COVID-19 cases and 239 related deaths, taking the total caseload and fatalities to 16.46 lakh and 16,250 respectively, the health department said.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 22,112 infections.

The day also saw 20,901 patients getting discharged.

Cumulatively, 16,46,303 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 16,250 deaths and 11,85,299 discharges, a health department bulletin said.

Active cases stood at 4,44,734.

Mysuru followed Bengaluru Urban in number of infections with 2,685, while it was 2,361 in Tumakuru, 1,673 in Hassan, 1,367 in Mandya, 1,083 in Kalaburagi, 1,021 in Dharwad, 990 in Ballari, 886 in Chikkaballapura and 815 in Bengaluru Rural.

Eleven districts reported over 500 cases each.

Among the 239 deaths reported on Monday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 115, while 19 were from Chamarajanagar, 14 in Mysuru, 14 each in Ballari and Hassan, eight in Tumakuru, seven in Shivamogga and five each in Bagalkote, Chikkaballapura and Kalaburagi.

A total of 2.61 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,49,090 tests done on Monday, the bulletin said.

The number of those who had taken the first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine now stood at 98.78 lakh, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

