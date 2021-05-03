Left Menu

Gujarat sees 12,820 COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths; 11,999 recover

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-05-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 20:48 IST
Gujarat sees 12,820 COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths; 11,999 recover
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat reached 6,07,422 on Monday after 12,820 people were detected with the infection, while the day also saw 140 deaths and 11,999 people getting discharged, an official said.

The state's toll stands at 7,648 and the recovery count is 4,52,275, the official said, pointing out that the daily addition of cases and deaths were on the decline, while the number of people getting discharged was rising.

The state's active caseload is 1,47,499, of which 747 are on ventilator support.

''Ahmedabad reported 4,671 cases, Surat 1,656, Vadodara 936, Jamnagar 712, Bhavnagar 571, Rajkot 524, Gandhinagar 317, and Junagadh 280. Ahmedabad also led in the number of deaths with 26, followed by 16 in Rajkot, 14 in Vadodara and 13 in Surat,'' the official said.

A release said 1,25,73,211 COVID-19 vaccination doses had been administered so far, with 26,31,820 patients being given the second dose as well.

The number of people covered in the 18-44 segment on Monday was 27,272, it added.

In neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the COVID-19 tally rose to 8,139 with 119 new cases, while the recovery count increased by 226 to touch 6,312.

The UT has seen four deaths from the infection so far and has an active caseload of 1,829, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,07,422, new cases 12,820, death toll 7,648, discharged 4,52,275, active cases 1,47,499, people tested so far - figures not released.

