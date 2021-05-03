CCMB offers training to ICMR-approved labs on dry-swab COVID-19 testing method

Hyderabad, May 3 (PTI): The dry swab-based direct RT-PCR method of COVID-19 testing, developed by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here and approved by the ICMR, can now be adopted in testing labs of the country, the research institution said on Monday.

The CCMB, which offered to train ICMR-approved government as well as private COVID-19 testing centres to help them adopt this method, aims to train 500 testing centres across the country starting this week, a release from the institute said.

''India is struggling with a steep surge in COVID-19 cases.The testing centres are overwhelmed with the number of samples that they have to test.It is an absolute need to increase our testing capacity within the existing setup.

We are positive that the dry swab based direct RT-PCR method will help in the cause immensely,'' Rakesh Mishra, Advisor, CCMB said.

Most of these sessions will be online to reach out to centres out of the city, it further said.

The dry swab method is easier to carry out than the current procedures, and can ramp up testing by two to three fold using the available infrastructure in the testing labs.

The method needs no Viral Transport Medium for sending samples from sample collection spots to testing centres thus requiring much lesser sample packing, and no contamination between samples, the CCMB said.PTI GDK BN BALA BN BALA

