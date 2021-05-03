Left Menu

Denmark removes J&J from vaccination program over clot fears

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 03-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 03-05-2021 20:50 IST
Denmark removes J&J from vaccination program over clot fears
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Denmark removed the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot from its vaccination program to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots, health authorities said Monday.

Denmark has already taken the AstraZeneca shot out of its vaccination program for the same reason. Both the J&J and AstraZeneca shots are made with similar technology.

The Danish Health Authority said in a statement that it "has concluded that the benefits of using the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson do not outweigh the risk of causing the possible adverse effect." It added that the European Medicines Agency has concluded that ''there is a possible link between rare but severe cases of blood clots (VITT) and the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson." "As the COVID-19 epidemic in Denmark is currently under control, and the vaccination rollout is progressing satisfactorily with other available vaccines, the Danish Health Authority has decided to continue the national vaccination campaign without the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson." Helene Probst, deputy director general at the Danish Health Authority, noted Monday's decision means that Denmark's vaccination calendar will be pushed back up to four weeks.

The decision was made at a meeting Monday in parliament between Health Minister Magnus Heunicke and lawmakers from the different parties.

The vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna represent the bulk of the jabs given in the Scandinavian country of nearly 6 million people. More more than 1.2 million residents have either received the first or the two shots, according to official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules after allegations of corruption; Thousands of revelers attend Wuhan music festival and more

Science News Roundup: NASA tells SpaceX to halt lunar lander work pending; Deep-sea mining tests resume after robot rescued and more

Health News Roundup: UK reports 7 new COVID deaths, 1,907 infections; Thailand sees second day of record-high virus deaths and more

Odd News Roundup: Belgian artisan shifts to chocolate syringes; World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in Portugal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unprecedented gains for BJP in WB,Nadda to visit against violence targeting our workers:Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of sponsoring violence against his party workers following the TMCs win in the state polls, and asserted the results cannot be deemed a setback for...

Maharashtra: Bootleggers attack police personnel in Nagpur

A police team was pelted with stones on Monday allegedly by bootleggers and their supporters when the personnel were conducting raids on the illegal liquor and gambling dens here in Maharashtra, officials said.The incident occurred in Ramte...

Committee formed for exam reforms in higher education in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh formed a committee of university vice chancellors VCs on Monday to work out examination reforms and review curriculums for scaling up the quality of higher education in the state in line with the advanc...

J-K Students Association urges Jaishankar to facilitate travel of Kashmiri medical students to Bangladesh

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association on Monday said it has written to External Affairs Minister EAM Dr S Jaishankar urging him to facilitate travel of over 100 Kashmiri medical students to Bangladesh. In a statement, spokesperson of Assoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021